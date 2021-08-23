Linn-Mar teachers prepare for the school year ahead

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar Community School District students and staff return to the classroom on Monday for the 2021-2022 school year, like many Eastern Iowa schools.

“Everything’s exciting because we’re back in person,” said Keelyn Kanz, Music Teacher at Westfield Elementary.

“It’s not easy being eight or nine years old and having to deal with a worldwide pandemic. I know, I couldn’t have done it when I was eight or nine,” said TJ Schubert, a new third-grade teacher at Westfield, So I think just trying to give the students a more normal year is going to be the challenge,”.

Schubert says he’s excited to meet his students for the first time. He began as a substitute teacher at the start of the pandemic and finally has a class to call his own.

“I knew this is where I was meant to be,” said Schubert.

Kanz offers her wisdom for first-time teachers starting in a global pandemic.

“I would say that teaching is a very rewarding career. And the students give you more than what you give them. They teach you a lot about life,” said Kanz. “It’s a mutual learning opportunity,”.

Both teachers believe teaching students to be kind people is the most important lesson every year.

“Be kind is the main thing,” said Kanz.

“If there’s one thing that I hope my students take away from having me as their teacher is just always being a good person, just looking out for each other. And just being kind,” Said schubert

