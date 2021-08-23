Linn County Public Health to hold briefing Tuesday as delta variant spreads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Linn County will be briefing the public on the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24. Linn County Public Health cited increasing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, locally and across the country, as the driving force to hold the briefing.

Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, the health director of the agency, Dr. Dustin Arnold, chief medical officer for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, Dr. Tony Myers, the chief medical officer for Mercy Cedar Rapids, and Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health will speak.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.