Lightning sparks fire that destroys Dubuque County Barn

A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.
A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.(WXIX)
By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lightning Monday morning sparked a fire that destroyed a Dubuque County barn.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says the call for the fire on Hochrein Road near Sherrill shortly after 7:00 am Monday, while thunderstorms were moving through the area. Crews arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

The owner told firefighters farm equipment and hay was inside the barn. The total loss is valued at about $250,000. No one was hurt.

