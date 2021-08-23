Kennedy looks to fill key roles on offense

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before their season opener, the Cedar Rapids Kennedy football team made sure to sign their family stick.

“We call it the stick, but it’s just a four-by-four block of wood that says family on it and then our year,” explained senior wide receiver and safety Mitchell Schares.

The tradition started back in 2015. To the team, it means they are working together for something bigger than football.

“It has 16 goals to success on it. The first one is commitment and so if we sign it, that is our word to the team,” added Schares.

“This gives our word to the team saying that we’re fully committed and that we can’t let our brothers down,” said senior defensive back and running back Alex Koch.

Kennedy returns more than 30 seniors from last year’s group, but will look to fill some big holes on the offense.

“We lost a lot offensively from last year, so we’re really excited to see how our offense moves forward and move the ball with different guys,” said head coach Brian White.

Former quarterback Max White and offensive lineman Connor Colby join the Hawkeyes this season, but the Cougars have some fresh faces who could play a big role. They added incoming transfers Carson Blietz to the quarterback room and running back Dkhai Pope.

“We’re excited to see those kids get their opportunity and they are chomping at the bit. They can’t wait to play,” added Coach White.

While the offense will look a bit different, Kennedy is confident with the group on the other side of the ball.

“Our defense is fast. They are really scary this year and its going to be really fun to watch and play on,” said Schares.

“Our linebackers are insanely quick. They read downhill all the time and our lineman are just insanely fast,” added Koch.

Coming off a quarterfinal appearance, this senior group was also brought up as sophomores for the state semis a year prior. Coach White knows its valuable to have that kind of experience because those players know what it takes in practice to get back to that level.

“Some of these seniors have been through the playoff runs and understand what it takes. It doesn’t just happen,” he said.

