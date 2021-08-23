Show You Care
Iowa sees surge in COVID-19 testing since TestIowa sites closed

State officials in Iowa have announced some Test Iowa sites will be closing early due to the winter weather.(iowa dept. of public healtht, tv6)
By Scott Carpenter
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - More Iowans are lining up for COVID-19 tests. Demand for testing jumped more than 60% from the end of July.

With TestIowa sites closed for good, private labs are filling the gap.

Dr. Casey Rice with MercyOne said testing is still critical. He said it’s important to know if you’re infected so you can isolate and health experts can know what type of variants are circling in the community.

Rice also said getting tested at the first sign of symptoms can lead to much more effective treatment.

“If you find out you’re infected you can actually get the monoclonal antibodies that’s made by Regeneron right now,” Rice said. “That can reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization or death.”

While state testing is closed, you can order or pick up a free at-home testing kit through TestIowa. Rice said if you’re doing an at-home test it’s important to closely follow the instructions.

“As long as the test is being collected, administered, stored, transported appropriately it should still be useful,” Rice said.

Most of MercyOne’s current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Rice said the vaccine is the most effective way for people to avoid test lines and the hospital.

“There are severe, possible long-term effects from the COVID-19 infection that are far more likely than what you can get from the vaccine at this point,” Rice said.

For more information about getting vaccinated, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

