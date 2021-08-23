Fairgoers enjoy last day of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Fairgoers flocked to the grounds Sunday to enjoy the last day of the fair, taking in all the sights before the big event comes to a close.

“It’s been a great fair. There’s been a lot of folks, the weather’s been nice except for a few warm days,” said fairgoer Scott Durrell.

Like many, Scott says it’s always been a tradition to come out to the fair every year.

He’s made sure to try all the flavors the fair has to offer and he even has a few favorites.

“I liked the ham shank and I liked that chicken and egg salad thing,” Durrell said.

Speaking of food, a new vendor to the fair this year was Island Noodles.

The Wisconsin-based company has been a hit with the crowd, drawing in a pretty long line.

Workers share they’ve been to a few fairs, but Iowa’s could be their favorite.

“We do the Wisconsin state fair and the Minnesota state fair also, which are really great fairs. But this one might be the best actually,” said Brad Jensen.

And what’s a trip to the state fair without going down the big slide?

For Rachel and her brother Judson, it’s been a tradition for as long as she could remember.

“We do it every year, it’s like our family tradition. We do it every year with our grandparents,” Rachel Beary said.

Beary and her family have camped out for the fair and she said these 11 days always fly by.

She returns to school on Monday, but she’s soaking in those last bittersweet moments of summer.

“It definitely feels like this time flew by and it’s over way quicker than it should have been. It’s the last day of vacation kind of,” Beary said.

