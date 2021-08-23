Early morning storms to start the school year, hot this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a chance of thunderstorms early this morning. No severe weather is expected, but these storms are forming along and ahead of a warm front which looks to bring us summery weather much of the week. Highs today will be in the upper 80s over the northeast to low-mid 90s farther southwest. Look for the heat index to hit the 95-100 range this afternoon. Nighttime and early morning storm chances are a staple of this pattern along with some pretty warm afternoons. It’s also important to realize that not everyone will get rainfall this week and the overall chances are still pretty low at this time. Look for the warmth to go into the weekend, then break for a bit next Monday.

