Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Des Moines man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail even though he was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet.

Douglas Jensen’s lawyer wrote in a court filing Sunday that Jensen concedes he violated the terms of his release by accessing a video-sharing website that features misinformation about vaccinations and other matters. But he asked the judge to give Jensen another chance.

Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail. He told the judge he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories. Prosecutors say Jensen’s violation shows he didn’t have a change of heart.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
UPDATE: Teen dies after accident between car and train

Latest News

Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Decorah Police seeking special needs student who left school alone
A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.
Lightning sparks fire that destroys Dubuque County Barn
Iowa City Police logo.
North Liberty man facing charges for Iowa City shots fired incident in April
Waterloo Columbus Catholic School
Alumni group wants to remove “Columbus” from Waterloo High School name