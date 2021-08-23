Decorah Police seeking special needs student who left school alone

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in northeast Iowa are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing high school student.

Decorah Police said that a boy named Brandon Quam left Decorah High School unaccompanied between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. He has special needs and is not necessarily responsive to verbal interaction, according to officials. According to pictures provided by police, he was wearing a plaid shirt over a blue shirt with red and white stripes, dark gray-blue pants, red shoes, and a black backpack.

It was unclear if he was headed in a particular direction from the school, but was reportedly seen in the downtown area of Decorah on Monday.

Police are asking the public to look around for Brandon on their own time, but do not have specific needs for volunteers at specific locations at this time. Brandon may not respond to his name, so the public is urged to call (563) 277-5124 with any sightings or tips on his whereabouts. In an emergency, call 911.

Brandon Quam, a boy with special needs who went missing after leaving Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Courtesy: Decorah Police Department)

