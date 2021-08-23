Show You Care
Cedar Rapids issues water advisory and closes portion of Wilson Ave. SW due to water main break

People living along a portion of Wilson Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids are asked to boil their water.
People living along a portion of Wilson Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids are asked to boil their water.(City of Cedar Rapids)
By Eric Page
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has issued a drinking water advisory for about 14 homes along Wilson Ave. SW due to a water main break. A portion of Wilson Ave. SW is also expected to be closed for about two weeks as repairs are made.

The city made the announcement Monday morning.

The city is asking people living along Wilson Ave. SW, between 27th St. SW and 29th St. SW, are asked to consider boiling water used for personal consumption. Women who are pregnant and nursing, and infants under 6 months of age, are asked to use only bottled water.

The city says the water main break has “created a potential for bacteria contamination to occur”.

It is recommended people in the area bring the water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it completely cool down before consuming.

The city says the boil advisory is only precautionary and only applies to the following addresses:

  • 2222 29th Street SW
  • 2810 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2704 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2820 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2712 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2827 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2713 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2920 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2721 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2921 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2801 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2929 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2802 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2930 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2805 Wilson Avenue SW

The city also says the portion of Wilson Ave. SW between 27th St. SW and 29th St. SW will be closed for approximately two weeks as repairs are made.

