Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there are no red flag warnings for critical conditions Monday but state officials say fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.

Containment has increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

More than 1,200 buildings have burned.

Southwest of Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
UPDATE: Teen dies after accident between car and train

Latest News

Iowa's current Congressional districts, which will change shape with new 2020 Census data.
Iowa panel schedules 3 September redistricting map hearings
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
Fayette County Sheriff's Office logo.
One seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash in Fayette County
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?