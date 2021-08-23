Show You Care
Big Ten says teams will forfeit games missed due to COVID-19

By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Any Big Ten teams forced to miss a game or competition due COVID-19 protocols will forfeit under a new rule announced Monday.

The Big Ten Conference says its Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee all agreed on the new policy that takes effect immediately.

The policy does not allow rescheduling of events because of a COVID illness or outbreak among a school or team. Instead, the team impacted will be declared a forfeit and the game would count as a loss for them and a win for the opponent. If both teams are unable to compete due to COVID-19, the game would be considered a no contest, which would not count as a win or a loss.

