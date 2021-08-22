Show You Care
Two hurt after train hits car in Black Hawk County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are in the hospital after an accident involving a train and a vehicle.

It happened around 2:30 PM August 21, at the 1000 block of South Canfield Road in Waterloo.Two people in a car were traveling south when it was hit by a train heading east. The driver was transported to Allen Hospital by Dunkerton Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to Allen Hospital by Jesup Ambulance with life threatening injuries.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jesup Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Dunkerton Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Waterloo Fire Department, and the Canadian National Railway Police Service.

