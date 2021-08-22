Show You Care
Together We Achieve holds food box giveaway

Together We Achieve volunteers posing during food box giveaway.
Together We Achieve volunteers posing during food box giveaway.(Together We Achieve)
By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit “Together We Achieve” held a food box giveaway Sunday at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.

The event ran from 11:00am-2:00pm. Organizers say this was one of their busiest events. Cars lined the street to get food supplies. Food was distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The nonprofit has a goal of passing out more than 12,000 food boxes this year. Their next food box giveaway will be September 26th.

