Together We Achieve holds food box giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit “Together We Achieve” held a food box giveaway Sunday at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.

The event ran from 11:00am-2:00pm. Organizers say this was one of their busiest events. Cars lined the street to get food supplies. Food was distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The nonprofit has a goal of passing out more than 12,000 food boxes this year. Their next food box giveaway will be September 26th.

