Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.

The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show. The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year
Worker at Avenson Salon cutting hair
Iowa City businesses respond to mayor’s mask mandate

Latest News

Ideas for healthy breakfast options as kids head back to school.
Healthy breakfast options for back-to-school
Breakfast options for back to school.
Healthy breakfast options for back-to-school
Teachers and students took part in a documentary being produced by a former Waterloo Schools...
Documentarian aims to encourage educators after state law could chill teaching some topics
Backpacks intended for distribution in Cedar Rapids to families in need.
Cedar Rapids family helps with free meal and backpacks ahead of schools year