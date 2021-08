CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help finding a 10-year-old boy.

Ty’Rell Farmer was last seen at 9:00 AM, August 22, at the 800 block of 9th Street SW. Authorities say he has ADHD, PTSD, and Depression. They also say he is about 4′2″ and 75 lbs.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.