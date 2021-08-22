Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Talaya Starr McGee

Talaya McGee Operation Quickfind
Talaya McGee Operation Quickfind(Courtesy: KCRG-TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Talaya Starr McGee was last seen at her home on Friday, August 20. Authorities say she is 5′5″ and weighs about 145 pounds. She is said to have her ears pierced, one piercing on the top and two on the bottom, as well as a nose piercing. According to police documents, Talaya is thought to be in Iowa City with friends at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Marion police at (319) 377-1511.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year

Latest News

Ty'Rell Farmer Operation Quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Ty’Rell Farmer
Ideas for healthy breakfast options as kids head back to school.
Healthy breakfast options for back-to-school
Breakfast options for back to school.
Healthy breakfast options for back-to-school
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban