Operation Quickfind: Talaya Starr McGee

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Talaya Starr McGee was last seen at her home on Friday, August 20. Authorities say she is 5′5″ and weighs about 145 pounds. She is said to have her ears pierced, one piercing on the top and two on the bottom, as well as a nose piercing. According to police documents, Talaya is thought to be in Iowa City with friends at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Marion police at (319) 377-1511.

