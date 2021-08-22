Norway inducts first baseball hall of fame class

NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - Even after going on to win a Major League World Series, Mike Boddicker will never forget where it all started.

“When they ask where you come from, I’m from Norway. I’m not from Cedar Rapids. It says Cedar Rapids on my baseball card. I lived in Norway, that was my home,” said Boddicker.

On Saturday, Boddicker along with 9 other former players, coaches and contributors to the game were honored as a part of Norway’s first annual hall of fame induction ceremony.

“It’s not about recognition here. It’s more about playing the game, doing it the right way and having fun. I think that’s one thing that’s missing with baseball right now is the fun,” added Boddicker.

Many of the inductees were around when the high school won its 20 state championships. That’s one of the reasons the town of Norway is often called the ‘Baseball Capital of Iowa.’

“Baseball is just so important to Norway. Growing up, any time you walk down the street or you’d ride your bike around town, there was somebody with a pick-up game always. It was baseball, baseball, baseball,” said Annie Volz.

Volz and her sisters traveled from as far as Florida and Arizona to be present for their dad Dick Emanuel.

“He was our dad. You’re going to do anything for him. It was his love and it was our love,” said Linda Hollingsworth.

He helped with concessions and the upkeep of the diamond.

“He had the concession stand for over 30 years,” explained Penny Rowland. “When Jeff Pickart first started and dad took over, he just wanted the boys to play on a good field,” she added.

Throughout the ceremony, many inductees shared fond memories of their time on the diamond in Norway and believe where it all started is a great place to come home to.

“I remember as a kid watching Bruce [Kimm] and Dick McVay play here. I remember watching the fire engines come in celebrating every state tournament and I said I want to ride that fire engine, I want to be that some day,” said Boddicker.

