Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa

(pexels.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national credit card outage has businesses and organizations unable to process various online payments.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels posted on twitter that August 21 that they are unable to sell tickets online. Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres says their concession service is down, making card payments impossible.

There is no word on what caused the issue.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited Des Moines on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (KCCI)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax

Latest News

Music4life
Music4life
JOCO PH Supports mask mandate
JOCO Supports mask mandate
Two hurt after train hits car in Black Hawk County
BBQ Backpack event
BBQ book bag donations