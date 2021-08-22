National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national credit card outage has businesses and organizations unable to process various online payments.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels posted on twitter that August 21 that they are unable to sell tickets online. Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres says their concession service is down, making card payments impossible.

There is no word on what caused the issue.

