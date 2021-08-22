Show You Care
Johnson County Health Department: “We know mask requirements work”

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Department of Public Health said it was in favor of Iowa City’s mask mandate.

Thursday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague made masks required for people in public who couldn’t social distance. Teague said he felt he does have the authority to make the mandate despite the Governor’s Office calling his move illegal. The county health department said they can’t speak for other cities within the county when it comes to needing a county-wide mask mandate, but said mask mandates work.

“We know that masks requirements work,” said Sam Jarvis, Johnson county Community Health Manager. “Wearing masks are effective that was why we were supportive of mask requirements.”

The University of Iowa as well as the Iowa City School district said they can’t follow the mandate because they were state-funded. The mandate expires on September 30th.

