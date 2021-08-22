Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Heat and humidity return

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a pleasant weekend, the summertime heat and humidity are back to start the week. A warm front moving into the state tonight will bring some small chances for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms Monday morning. Behind this front, temperatures will warm into the low 90s on Monday with dew points in the 70s, making for a hot and sticky day. Heat index values could reach the low 100s. Temperatures in the 90s and dew points around 70 last at least into midweek. The extra heat and humidity could help to fire off intermittent rain and thunderstorms through the upcoming week, though chances remain low and activity is expected to stay isolated to scattered. Continue to check back with TV9 for the latest forecast throughout the week as things continue to evolve.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year

Latest News

After a pleasant weekend, the summertime heat and humidity are back to start the week
First Alert Forecast
Turning muggier for the start of the week.
Another nice one before summer surges back
Turning muggier for the start of the week.
First Alert Forecast
As we wrap up the last weekend before school starts for many across the area, the weather will...
Pleasant End to the Weekend