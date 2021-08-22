Heat and humidity return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a pleasant weekend, the summertime heat and humidity are back to start the week. A warm front moving into the state tonight will bring some small chances for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms Monday morning. Behind this front, temperatures will warm into the low 90s on Monday with dew points in the 70s, making for a hot and sticky day. Heat index values could reach the low 100s. Temperatures in the 90s and dew points around 70 last at least into midweek. The extra heat and humidity could help to fire off intermittent rain and thunderstorms through the upcoming week, though chances remain low and activity is expected to stay isolated to scattered. Continue to check back with TV9 for the latest forecast throughout the week as things continue to evolve.

