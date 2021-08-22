Family helps with free meal and backpacks ahead of schools year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids handed out backpacks and cooked free meals on Saturday ahead of the start of school.

Shekita Tolbert and her husband, Donnell, grilled up hot dogs, brats, and hamburgers. The goal was to pass out more than 80 backpacks during their second giveaway. They said they know the struggle of feeding children, and getting them ready for school.

“It was definitely rough, but the struggle got us to where we are now,” said Shekita.

“We just need to look out to the people,” said Donnell. “A lot of people are homeless, and need food, so, if we can do anything to help out.”

The Tolbert’s said they were thankful for donations and local sponsors.

