Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Documentary being made to embolden teachers to teach the truth

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Teachers and students took part in a documentary being produced by a former Waterloo School’s history teacher in the hopes of emboldening educators to teach the truth.

“What they are going to hear is that they expect the truth to be taught in their particular building,” said Denny McCabe, the one producing the film.

McCabe said the project was a direct response to a new state law, passed by Republicans, which banned the teaching of certain topics considered “race or sex scapegoating.” He worried this was only the beginning and that teachers might fear what can and can’t be taught in their classrooms.

“Even if the state doesn’t pass or enforce it, I’m afraid that teachers will feel censored,” he said. “Especially when it comes to teaching some of the uncomfortable aspects of American History.”

“Certain things about Native Americans, the true history, there were things that happened in WWI and WWII that we were never told about,” said Dennis Carlson.

Carlson was a longtime friend of McCabe’s and the photographer for the piece. By putting the video out near the beginning of school, he wanted to embolden teachers to continue teaching the truth, even if those truths were uncomfortable.

“In my mind, you cannot teach an honest version of American History without including the topic of race,” said McCabe. “This legislation was going to have a chilling effect. There’s that will shy away from it and things won’t get taught.”

McCabe said the video was expected to be completed by September.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited Des Moines on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (KCCI)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

BBQ Backpack event
Family helps with free meal and backpacks ahead of schools year
JOCO PH Supports mask mandate
Johnson County Health Department: “We know mask requirements work”
Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19
Rev. Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19
Music4life
10th anniversary of Music4life