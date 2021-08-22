Another nice one before summer surges back

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of fairly nice weather is expected across the area on Sunday, before the switch gets flipped back toward steamy summertime conditions.

Highs today reach the upper 70s to mid 80s from north to south with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, some storms are possible, which could linger into early Monday. Additional isolated storm chances exist through midweek, though much of that time will be dry.

Temperatures jump up toward the mid 90s on Tuesday, with heat index readings exceeding 100 degrees for some during the early part of the week. Eventually, highs come back down to Earth a bit toward the end of the week, though still a bit above average for this time of year.

More storm chances arrive for the weekend. However, like the early part of the week, most of those days will be dry as storms remain scattered.

