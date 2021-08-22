Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Another nice one before summer surges back

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of fairly nice weather is expected across the area on Sunday, before the switch gets flipped back toward steamy summertime conditions.

Highs today reach the upper 70s to mid 80s from north to south with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, some storms are possible, which could linger into early Monday. Additional isolated storm chances exist through midweek, though much of that time will be dry.

Temperatures jump up toward the mid 90s on Tuesday, with heat index readings exceeding 100 degrees for some during the early part of the week. Eventually, highs come back down to Earth a bit toward the end of the week, though still a bit above average for this time of year.

More storm chances arrive for the weekend. However, like the early part of the week, most of those days will be dry as storms remain scattered.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
Worker at Avenson Salon cutting hair
Iowa City businesses respond to mayor’s mask mandate
Craig Ross, Jr. faces animal neglect charges following an investigation into the death of a dog...
Cedar Rapids man charged with animal neglect for leaving dog in hot sun
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year

Latest News

Turning muggier for the start of the week.
First Alert Forecast
As we wrap up the last weekend before school starts for many across the area, the weather will...
Pleasant End to the Weekend
As we wrap up the last weekend before school starts for many across the area, the weather will...
First Alert Forecast
Drier air is moving in.
Drier air sets up more comfortable start to weekend