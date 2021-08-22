Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

10th anniversary of Music4life

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A concert Saturday night in North Liberty raised money for the Iowa City Community School District music program.

Younger artists, like Ayla Trolliez, performed in front of family and friends. The event was held at Music4life to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It supports all performing arts in the Iowa City School District. The Trolliez family said the support for these arts was needed.

The main reason I wanted to get her into music was to just have some sort of lifelong skill that she’ll have forever,” said Jared Trolleiz, Ayla’s father.

“It felt nice with everyone watching,” said Ayla.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited Des Moines on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (KCCI)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Teach the Truth
Documentary being made to embolden teachers to teach the truth
BBQ Backpack event
Family helps with free meal and backpacks ahead of schools year
JOCO PH Supports mask mandate
Johnson County Health Department: “We know mask requirements work”
Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19
Rev. Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19