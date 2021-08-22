10th anniversary of Music4life

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A concert Saturday night in North Liberty raised money for the Iowa City Community School District music program.

Younger artists, like Ayla Trolliez, performed in front of family and friends. The event was held at Music4life to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It supports all performing arts in the Iowa City School District. The Trolliez family said the support for these arts was needed.

The main reason I wanted to get her into music was to just have some sort of lifelong skill that she’ll have forever,” said Jared Trolleiz, Ayla’s father.

“It felt nice with everyone watching,” said Ayla.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.