Xavier and Prairie scrimmage before the season starts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The real fun won’t come for another week, but tonight, arguably the two best teams in the Cedar Rapids met up for a 4A vs 5A scrimmage.

Last year, Xavier went all the way to the state semifinals before losing to eventual champion North Scott.

Prairie lost in the first round to Kennedy, but they’re returning several key contributors including starting quarterback Dionte Fliss, and the Hawks are excited for what’s ahead.

“The kids have done a nice job this summer and invested a lot in the weight room and offseason workouts,” said Prairie head coach Mark Bliss. “If you wanna go all the way back to January we actually can admit that these kids have made huge investment for our season so hopefully that’s a good sign.”

On the other side, the Saints had to reload after losing nine all-state performers. But for Xavier head coach Duane Schulte that’s just part of the job,

“Hopefully guys just get the philosophy of next man in. I mean this isn’t the first year where we’ve lost some really good players,” Schulte said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.