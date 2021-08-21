Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

“World War II Remembered” event aims to teach youth about history

People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.
People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.

It was part of the 7th annual “World War Two Remembered” event put on at the Seminole Valley Farm Museum. Area reenactors from the Midwest came together and participated in scrimmages amongst each other. People also had the opportunity to see displayed vehicles and artifacts from the war, as well as participate in a poster and visual scavenger hunt.

The event coordinator says he hopes kids can come here and learn from this time in history.

“We would love them to learn. You’ll look around, and you’ll see things like on the side of the chicken coop, there’s a whole display on rationing during the second world war. It even goes down to how they had to buy tires. We take it for granted,” said Dave Pasbrig.

The event continues Sunday. It’s free, but people can donate and proceeds will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and flood and derecho recovery of the farm.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited Des Moines on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (KCCI)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Parkersburg woman killed in crash with semi

Latest News

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Teague stands by mask mandate; no punishment planned if not followed
No punishment for not following Iowa City mask mandate
No punishment for not following IC mask mandate