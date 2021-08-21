“World War II Remembered” event aims to teach youth about history

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.

It was part of the 7th annual “World War Two Remembered” event put on at the Seminole Valley Farm Museum. Area reenactors from the Midwest came together and participated in scrimmages amongst each other. People also had the opportunity to see displayed vehicles and artifacts from the war, as well as participate in a poster and visual scavenger hunt.

The event coordinator says he hopes kids can come here and learn from this time in history.

“We would love them to learn. You’ll look around, and you’ll see things like on the side of the chicken coop, there’s a whole display on rationing during the second world war. It even goes down to how they had to buy tires. We take it for granted,” said Dave Pasbrig.

The event continues Sunday. It’s free, but people can donate and proceeds will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and flood and derecho recovery of the farm.

