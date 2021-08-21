Show You Care
Washington County now a second amendment sanctuary

(Source: Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week, Washington County became the 8th Iowa County to become a second amendment sanctuary. That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms.

Washington County joins Cedar County as the Eastern Iowa Counties that are second amendment sanctuaries. Cedar County became one last month

