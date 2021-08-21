Show You Care
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between a sport-utility vehicle and a motorcycle on Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to officials.

At around 9:44 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 near its intersection with 80th Street in Fairfax. Deputies believe that a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway when a 2010 Jeep Liberty was heading westbound on 80th Street. The Jeep allegedly failed to properly stop and yield at the intersection and hit the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, along with a passenger, were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep received citations for failure to stop and yield.

