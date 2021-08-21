Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active, and has advocated for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive. Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster in order to support voting rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited Des Moines on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (KCCI)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
BBQ Backpack event
BBQ book bag donations
Teach the Truth
Teach the Truth Documentary