Pleasant End to the Weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we wrap up the last weekend before school starts for many across the area, the weather will be perfect to spend time outside. High pressure will lead to a sun-filled Sunday with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid 80s and low humidity.

A warm from late Sunday into Monday will bring chances for some scattered overnight showers and thunderstorms. Both the temperatures and humidity ramp up quickly behind the warm front with highs climbing into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday and dew points around 70, making it feel quite sticky and summer-like. Small rain chances continue throughout the week ahead.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

