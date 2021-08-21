Officer involved shooting in Iowa leads to pursuit; end in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer involved shooting in Council Bluffs turned into a car chase that ended in Nebraska.

Friday, August 20, officers with the Iowa Department of Corrections’ 4th Judicial District’s High-Risk Unit were searching for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines in connection to parole warrants. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers with the High-Risk Unit observed Hines and Hanna leaving a house and entering a black Ford SUV near 27th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs. Hines put the car in reverse as authorities approached them, backing into a secondary officer’s vehicle. An officer shot Hines.

Hines then drove away from the scene, driving the wrong way across the 480 bridge into Omaha. He was apprehended a short time later, and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Authorities arrested Hanna without incident.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave.

