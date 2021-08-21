Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officer involved shooting in Iowa leads to pursuit; end in Omaha

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer involved shooting in Council Bluffs turned into a car chase that ended in Nebraska.

Friday, August 20, officers with the Iowa Department of Corrections’ 4th Judicial District’s High-Risk Unit were searching for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines in connection to parole warrants. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers with the High-Risk Unit observed Hines and Hanna leaving a house and entering a black Ford SUV near 27th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs. Hines put the car in reverse as authorities approached them, backing into a secondary officer’s vehicle. An officer shot Hines.

Hines then drove away from the scene, driving the wrong way across the 480 bridge into Omaha. He was apprehended a short time later, and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Authorities arrested Hanna without incident.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited Des Moines on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (KCCI)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax

Latest News

BBQ Backpack event
BBQ book bag donations
Teach the Truth
Teach the Truth Documentary
Officer involved shooting in Council Bluffs
Officer involved shooting in Council Bluffs
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
(Source: Gray News)
Washington County now a second amendment sanctuary