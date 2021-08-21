Show You Care
New Linn-Mar head coach Tim Lovell is no stranger to the Lions

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a different kind of swagger at football practice at Linn-Mar.

It’s coming from first-year head coach Tim Lovell. He’s back with the Lions for the first time in six years.

Lovell served as an assistant coach with Linn-Marr from 2009 to 2015, then spent the last five season as the head coach at Marion. He said the decision was a quick one.

“Absolutely no regrets. When you make a decision like that you have to go both feet in the water,” Lovell said.

Being no stranger to the district, when his new position opened up about 3 miles north, he made sure it was a family decision. His son is going to be a senior with the wolves.

“There’s a lot of things I miss about Marion. First and foremost my son,” Lovell said. “He knows the situation and so does my wife and the rest of my family. They are fully supportive and that’s what made the transition so easy to come back here to Linn-Mar.”

All eyes won’t just be on the new guy. They’ll also be fixed on senior quarterback McKade Jelinek, who has had quite the spring. He won a state championship in the discus and played baseball.

The Lions are a coming off a 1-5 season, but have a lot of returning talent that Jelinek plans to lean on.

“I can’t do too much. I have to do my own part and let my teammates around me help me out,” said Jelinek.

With a week until the regular season, they’re hoping to tame their game before opening kickoff and beyond.

“This program has a storied tradition and we want to get back to that level,” said Lovell.

