Drier air sets up more comfortable start to weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Morning showers and storms exit the area early, with cooler and drier air moving in behind the cold front caused them.

Expect dew points to drop through the day on Saturday, bringing a much less muggy feel to the air by afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 70s north to mid-80s south with a noticeable northwest breeze at times.

Sunday reverses the trend, with moisture returning later in the day and a slight chance for storms by Sunday night. Intermittent storm chances exist for a few days after, though unfortunately, it’s far from a guarantee for any particular location. Temperatures will heat up again, too. Right now, Tuesday looks like the hottest day, with some mid-90s readings for highs possible.

More isolated storms are possible by next weekend as the weather pattern remains overall warm and somewhat active.

