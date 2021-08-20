Warm and muggy today, a cold front brings a chance of storms tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another day of hazy sunshine and highs around 90. We’ve been waiting for this cold front to come our way this week and it does look like it’ll move through during the overnight hours. Given that this front is coming through during that time, very few plans or outdoor events will be impacted by it. Look for any rain threat to be to our east by sunrise Saturday. No severe weather is expected in eastern Iowa at this time and rainfall amounts will generally stay under a half-inch. Most areas unfortunately will come away with much less. Plan on a dry and quiet weekend with highs into the low-mid 80s both days.

