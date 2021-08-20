There’s a Chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms develop tonight along a cold front. This front marches east bringing at least a chance of rain to eastern Iowa. By sunrise, the weather clears providing us a very nice Saturday and Sunday. Dew points drop on northwest winds into the 50s. A quick return to hot and muggy conditions is on the way just in time for the start of school on Monday and Tuesday. Highs rebound back to near 90 with dew points near 70. Early week also comes with isolated storm chances bringing Sunday night. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

