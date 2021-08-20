Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s filing articles of impeachment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would be filing for articles of impeachment during a rally in Des Moines on Thursday.

Taylor Green and Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke during an America First rally, following similar themes of former president Donald Trump.

They spoke to a crowd of about 100 people about how there is a civil war going on in the Republican party. They said it comes down to those who do and don’t support Trump.

During the rally, Taylor Greene said she was going to submit articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday.

“I believe in firing people when they are corrupt and do a bad job, and Joe Biden is failing America and needs to be impeached,” Taylor Greene said.

Taylor Greene is known for spreading theories and false statements about the COVID-19 vaccine and the former election.

Gaetz also has made controversial statements, but has recently been reported to be the suspect of an ongoing child sex trafficking probe, which he denies.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.