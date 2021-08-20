Show You Care
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

By WFOX, WJAX staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFOX/WJAX) - A photo posted to social media shows COVID-19 patients lying on the floor at an antibody treatment center on Wednesday.

A city spokesman said the number of patients more than doubled there that day.

He said the next day, the number of wheelchairs was tripled and additional seats were brought in.

New signs advising people to not lie or sit on the floor greet patients walking into the downtown Jacksonville antibody treatment center after the picture went viral on social media.

“What the picture doesn’t convey is these people were in pain. They were miserable. They were really suffering,” said Louie Lopez, who snapped the photo while he says he waited in line for about two hours for treatment Tuesday.

“Wow, these people are in bad shape. I mean, I’m standing up. These people - take them back there and give them the treatment now,” he said.

The city said the number of patients more than doubled.

Last week, staff treated 132 people over five days. The center moved to the downtown library Tuesday and treated 240 patients in two days.

The site can handle more than 300 daily.

Shelly Burgess went after recently testing positive: “Wasn’t bad at all. Just had to wait a little while. But it really wasn’t bad.”

The Department of Health said its also providing extra resources, including ambulances on standby if needed.

“I tip my hat off to them. They were doing the best they could with a new situation,” Lopez said.

The state-run site is contracted out to CDR Maguire, a firm specializing in emergency management, who hasn’t responded yet to requests for comment.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis reminds patients if they are experiencing severe symptoms, they should go to the hospital, not the monoclonal treatment sites.

