Parkersburg woman killed in crash with semi

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 82-year-old woman from Parkersburg is dead after a crash involving a semi.

Iowa State Patrol says Mary Vry died at the scene. They say she was driving behind a semi around 9:30 Thursday morning on Ridge Avenue.

The Patrol says as the semi start to slow to make a left hand turn onto 300th Street, Vry wasn’t able to slow down, and hit the semi. Vry’s vehicle then rolled before stopping in the ditch.

Iowa state Patrol says Vry was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from her Buick Lesabre.

The crash happened northeast of Parkersburg. The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.