CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Authorities responded to a shot fired call at around 12:10 a.m. on Friday August 20. Police tell TV9 they found a female victim at the 1500 block of C Ave NE. Police say the victim had a gunshot wound, but refused treatment.

There are no arrests at this time.

