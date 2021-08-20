Show You Care
Multiple departments respond to early morning house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville on Friday, August 20, 2021. (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday.

Around 4 a.m. the Coralville fire department responded to a call for a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue. That’s in the residential area behind Coralville Mall.

Crews on the scene tell TV9 people in the home were able to get out safely. The Coralville Assistant Fire Chief says the house is a total loss and the fire has displaced two people.

Firefighters from several departments responded including Coralville, North Liberty and Tiffin.

