Multiple departments respond to early morning house fire

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday.

Around 4 a.m. the Coralville fire department responded to a call for a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue. That’s in the residential area behind Coralville Mall.

Crews on the scene tell TV9 people in the home were able to get out safely. The Coralville Assistant Fire Chief says the house is a total loss and the fire has displaced two people.

Firefighters from several departments responded including Coralville, North Liberty and Tiffin.

