Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local hospital leaders weigh in on back to school concerns

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kids in Cedar Rapids will head back to school on Monday as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Linn County. Cases have been increasing throughout the month of August, the majority of them are among adults, but not all.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s currently has one pediatric COVID-19 patient.

Dr. Tony Myers, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Mercy Medical Center told us this week their hospital has seen COVID-19 cases among children as well.

”Most of the children that have gotten COVID that we’ve admitted luckily have not had it severely. We’ve had a few children that did have it bad enough that we had to transfer to the University,” Dr. Myers explained.

Children under 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and state law set forth by the Governor does not allow schools to require masks.

We asked Dr. Dustin Arnold, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s if he’s concerned for the upcoming school year.

”What I can say is last spring, but this didn’t include the Delta variant so that’s the big question mark, Xavier Catholic Schools were in person. Kids were supposed to wear a masks, you know that they didn’t you know or wear it appropriately, and we didn’t see a big spike,” Dr. Arnold said.

Unfortunately it’s not just the Delta variant parents have to worry this year, Dr. Myers said the respiratory virus RSV has been spiking among children lately.

“The combination of the RSV and the COVID coming up on going back to school is very concerning,” he told us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ankeny woman is facing several charges, including child endangerment, after police say she...
Ankeny woman charged with child endangerment after hitting Iowa State Trooper with stroller while intoxicated
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds responds to potential legal action over mask mandate ban
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Coralville...
Two people displaced by early morning house fire
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

A pause on COVID-19 related evictions will stay in place.
Court upholds ban on COVID-19 related evictions
The Knox Blocks Foundation's Green Glow Project donated the devices.
Owlet smart socks donated to KidsPoint in Cedar Rapids
The World Meteorological Organization, based in Switzerland, has a strict naming process for...
Naming hurricanes and tropical systems
Iowa's unemployment rate was up slightly last month to 4.1 percent.
The latest Iowa Unemployment numbers