Little Hawks welcome a new head coach for first time in two decades

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mitch Moore is in his first fall camp for the City High Little Hawks football team and is taking things day by day. He’s says day by day is the point.

“Just going through the process our kids got to understand that you can’t win tomorrow, today right and so I think we do a really good job of just, let’s win today,” said Moore.

Players say they’re excited to have them as their new head football coach.

“The intensity, just different lots of energy 24/7 the environment, everybody wants to be here, and it’s just all love,” said Jovan Harris, a senior WR/DB.

“He’s bringing us more together because in the previous years like we’re always like, get mad at each other, argue with each other and then we’ll like go apart and then we won’t play as a team, but he’s bringing us closer together as a team,” said Taeshon McDaniels, a senior DL.

Harris says he’s got really high expectations for his team this year, with 58 state championships already under the belt.

“You know, we think we can do great things we know we can do great things. So we try to change that 58 to a 59.″

“We talk about the standard quite a bit,” said Moore. “And I think that’s not so much the two hours that we’re with these guys I think it’s 22 hours and we’re outside of here. Take care of all those other things in your life when you got here, I think it becomes pretty easy if you’re not worrying about those other things.”

Moore comes from a strong coaching background, as he’s coached alongside Matt Campbell at Iowa State. He spoke what it was like working with Campbell.

“The biggest thing was he models everything he preaches, you know so well. And so it wasn’t necessarily you know his handbook or the way he spoke to me it was just the way he did things every day,” said Moore.

It might take time to jumpstart a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, but like Moore says, its all about trusting the process.

“Our goals and our aspirations for the senior class is to win as many games as we can and go play for a state championship right because we’ve got the ability and the players to do that,” said Moore.

