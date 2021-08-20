Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jefferson isn’t shaken by small roster in 2021

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They say numbers don’t lie, but they don’t tell the whole story for the Jefferson J-Hawks.

Jefferson climbed over two big hurdles in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Derecho. In 2021 their biggest hurdle is their small roster.

The J-Hawks have never blown people away with a big roster, but this year they’re really testing their limits, with just 20 active players on the varsity roster. But they’re not simply ignoring their small roster size, they’re embracing it.

“Any disadvantage can be an advantage,” said senior offensive lineman Vane Wilson. “I mean, less people to coach, we should have everyone knowing what they’re doing.”

Wilson said the team has always used multiple two-way players. But after an 0-8 season and multiple players transferring out of the program, the J-Hawks will have to rely on versatility even more.

This shortage of players is in line with national and statewide trends. Overall participation in high school football has been on the decline in both Iowa and the U.S. as a whole in the past decade, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Despite a relative lack of success the past few years, head coach Chris Buesing said he’s excited to get back on the field and represent Jefferson.

“We have a fantastic high school we have a fantastic group of kids that are dedicated and are working hard for this season., he said. “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Jefferson high school?”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ankeny woman is facing several charges, including child endangerment, after police say she...
Ankeny woman charged with child endangerment after hitting Iowa State Trooper with stroller while intoxicated
13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire outside of Swisher on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle

Latest News

A Salute to Farmers 300 logo is seen on a car during a news conference at Hy-Vee Corp....
PHOTOS: IndyCar to return to Iowa Speedway for 2022 doubleheader
Hy-Vee and the NTT IndyCar Series announced two races will be coming to the Iowa Speedway in...
Hy-Vee to bring IndyCar back to Iowa Speedway in Newton
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing
FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of...
Field of Dreams movie to get TV show adaptation by The Office showrunner