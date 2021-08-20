Show You Care
Iowa veteran celebrates birthday by going down Giant Slide

At the age of 91, veteran Eugene Buckmiller wanted to slide down the giant slide at the Iowa...
At the age of 91, veteran Eugene Buckmiller wanted to slide down the giant slide at the Iowa State Fair on its 50th anniversary.
By Cynthia Fodor
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - While the Giant Slide is celebrating 50 years at the Iowa State Fair, a certain fairgoer is celebrating a special birthday.

Terri Carmen brought her father Eugene Buckmiller, of Beaverdale, to celebrate his birthday. He’s been coming to the Iowa State Fair for 91 years.

Carmen had hoped to bring him for his 90th birthday, but the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The father-daughter duo was excited to be back at the Iowa State Fair and carry on their tradition.

