Iowa City mayor defies state law, issues mask mandate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In an announcement on social media, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announced he is declaring a civil emergency and has issued a mask mandate for the city going into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Teague was joined by the city council as he made the announcement.

The mask mandate continues until September 30th unless it is extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

