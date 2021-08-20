Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City mayor defies state law, issues mask mandate

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an address delivered via social media on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In an announcement on social media, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announced he is declaring a civil emergency and has issued a mask mandate for the city going into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Teague was joined by the city council as he made the announcement.

The mask mandate continues until September 30th unless it is extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ankeny woman is facing several charges, including child endangerment, after police say she...
Ankeny woman charged with child endangerment after hitting Iowa State Trooper with stroller while intoxicated
13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire outside of Swisher on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle

Latest News

Iowa native and Afghanistan veteran receives daily messages from Afghan friends trying to...
Iowa native and Afghanistan veteran receives daily messages from Afghan friends trying to escape Taliban
Experts predict Eastern Iowa could become known as the 'sustainability capital of the state' or...
CBJ: Renewable Energy
After decades of working together -- John Deere announced today it is ending its joint venture...
John Deere ending venture with Hitachi
Iowa Democrats are calling for more action from the governor against covid 19 as the school...
IA Democrats calling for more action on masking