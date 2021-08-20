Iowa City businesses respond to mayor’s mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City businesses have mixed reactions to Mayor Bruce Teague’s proclamation. Teague declared a civil emergency on Thursday to issue a mask mandate in the city. The mayor said he made the order because of the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Defy Iowa City made masks optional for their customers. “We can’t win,” said General Manager Anne Berkenpas. “So we choose to not battle.”

Berkenpas says she’s tired of going back and forth with customers. “People are very opinionated on whether they do or whether they don’t, so we have arguments everyday on both sides,” she said. “We get bad reviews every day on both sides.”

She says the Mayor Teague’s mandate only applies to individuals and not businesses. “Our governor {Reynolds} has stated that she’s not going to mandate it,” said Berkenpas. “So we are not, we’re doing what we need to do inside our four walls to maintain safety, cleanliness. Our staff wears mask, but we’re not here to be a mitigator for what is or what isn’t for any families.”

While Avenson Salon never stopped requiring masks. They say they need the extra protection with them being so close to their clients. They support the mask mandate, even for the vaccinated.

“I also need to make sure that I keep myself, my staff and my family safe,” said owner Melissa Gifford. “So in doing so with the mask, I feel like it’s just equal playing field.”

Staff at Defy Iowa City just hope people do the right thing. “People know what’s best for their families,” said Berkenpas. “We’re not here to dictate that unless the mayor enforces it for us.”

