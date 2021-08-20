Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ankeny woman is facing several charges, including child endangerment, after police say she...
Ankeny woman charged with child endangerment after hitting Iowa State Trooper with stroller while intoxicated
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds responds to potential legal action over mask mandate ban
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Unity Point St. Luke's nurse saves father-in-laws life
UnityPoint St. Luke’s Nurse saves father-in-laws life

Latest News

A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
TestIowa sign
Lawsuits: Iowa governor’s office violating open records law
Students at Dubuque Senior High School wear masks while off class last fall.
Iowa Democrats demand Governor Reynolds allow school districts to require masks ahead of start of school year
A Des Moines woman received two 25 year sentences to serve concurrently for hitting two young...
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids