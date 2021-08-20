Cedar Rapids man charged with animal neglect for leaving dog in hot sun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police say a man left his dog on a four foot leash, unable to reach food, water, shade or shelter on a hot day, leading to the dog’s death.

42-year-old Craig Ross, Jr. faces charges of animal neglect with serious injury or death. It follows an investigation with Cedar Rapids Police and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 4th Avenue southeast for a report of a deceased dog. They found a 3-year-old mixed breed dog dead in the back yard when temperatures were at 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat index was at 93 degrees. Police say there was evidence the dog died from heat exhaustion.

Police say Ross admitted he left the dog outside for two or more hours.

Animal Care and Control says there are minimum care requirements for owning a pet. They include:

- adequate food

- adequate protection from elements

- adequate shelter

- adequate water

Cedar Rapids code prohibits pet owners from confining an animal outdoors for more than 15 minutes without those minimal requirements when the temperature above 85 degrees or below 30 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.