Warmth builds, rain chance still on track Friday night

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more sunshine with highs approaching 90 today and tomorrow. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow night, which may generate some scattered thunderstorms. At this point, amounts still look pretty light overall. This front will be to our east on Saturday morning, leaving us with a dry and quiet weekend. Next week, isolated storms may occur in the first half of the week as temperatures stay warm and humidity stays rather high. By the middle to end of next week, another strong high pressure system should build south resulting in numerous days in the 80s with lows in the 50s once again.

